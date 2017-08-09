Audubon Greenwich holds wine, cheese and moonlit walk

Audubon Greenwich will hold a Wine, Cheese and Moonlit Walk on Thursday, Aug. 10, from 7:30-9:30 p.m., Asnes Barn, 613 Riversville Road.

As the August sun sets and a waning gibbous moon rises through the trees, join us among friends, drinks, and timber rafters more than 100 years old. Gather in the newly renovated Asnes Barn to enjoy drinks, food, and conversation in the setting of our beautiful, historic barn. Afterwards, walk the paved accessible trail to take in the sights and sounds of a moonlit summer evening.

Recommended for those ages 21 & up.

Cost: $5 members, $8 nonmembers.

RSVP required to Eli at 203-930-1349 or [email protected]