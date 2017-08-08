Rowayton Arts Center announces Brushworks exhibition winners

Winners of the Brushwork Exhibition were announced at the Rowayton Arts Center’s opening reception on Sunday, Aug. 6. Westport artist Wendy DeMaiorebus Pieper won Best in Show for her watercolor, “Dapper.”

Artist, Art Educator and Designer Nancy McTague Stock selected the winners from almost 80 entries. Of the exhibit, Stock said, “Each painting in this exhibition is worthy of accolades and merit, each painting successful in its own right. The use of gesture, painstaking accuracy, atmosphere, texture and verbiage all expressed each individual artist’s desire to communicate to their audience.” Exhibit chairs were Amy Schott and Jessica Huse. The other award winners include:

Acrylics: 1st Place: Heide Follin (Norwalk) “Brushwork”

2nd Place: Leslie Ware (Norwalk) “Squibnocket Rocks”

3rd Place: Lisa Thoren (Darien) “Regatta Day!”

Honorable Mention: Carolyn Lyngholm (Cos Cob) “Food for Thought”

Honorable Mention: Lois Weingarten (City Island, NY) “Beach Houses”

Oils: 1st Place: John Harris (Norwalk) “Model Study”

2nd Place: Wendy Moore (Pound Ridge) “Morgan on Blue Velvet”

3rd Place: Kendall Klingbeil (Pound Ridge) “Morning Mystery”

Honorable Mention: Frank Bordonaro (New Canaan) “Henry Green (1905-1973)”

Honorable Mention: Veronica Cassell-Vaz (Shelton) “Purple Gallinule”

Honorable Mention: Dawn Dahl (Wilton) “Morning Glory”

Honorable Mention: Steve Fritsch (Darien) “Great Blue Heron with Branch”

Honorable Mention: Yuko Ike (Darien) “Montego Bay Rosé”

Honorable Mention: Margaret Esmé Smith (Greenwich) “Sneakers”

Honorable Mention: Vicki French Smith (Darien) “Moving”

Watercolor: Best in Show: Wendy DeMaiorebus Pieper (Westport) “Dapper”

1st Place: Susan Spivack (Westport) “Susan”

2nd Place: Sandra Farley Aldrich (Westport) “Window Box Redux”

3rd Place: Cynthia Whalen (Westport) “On the Water”

Honorable Mention: Bela Szabo (Norwalk) “Great Mum”

Regional artists exhibit and sell their work in the Rowayton Arts Center gallery. The Art School offers classes to children and adults at all levels. The RAC Gallery and Art School are located on Five Mile River in Rowayton, 145 Rowayton Avenue; rowaytonarts.org.