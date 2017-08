The Undies Project is holding its annual fund-raiser on Saturday, Oct. 14, at St. Catherine of Siena Church, Riverside.

The theme of the evening is Cocktails & Comedy with comedienne Robin Fox. The event includes a silent auction, cash bar, a signature cocktail designed by Debra Ponzek, appetizers and desserts by Aux Délices and live piano by Robert Marullo.

Tickets may be purchased at theundiesproject.org.