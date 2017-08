The Greenwich Land Trust will hold a guided, medium intensity, naturalist walk through the forests, meadows, and ponds of the 40 acre Lapham Preserve on Tuesday, Aug. 29, from 3:30-5 p.m. Conservation Educator, Dean Fausel will lead participants through the diverse preserve.

Location and parking: Between 85 and 95 Richmond Hill Road.

Advance registration is required, RSVP to [email protected].