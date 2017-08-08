RMA hosts Rear Admiral John Weigold

Rear Admiral John Weigold IV, Reserve Deputy Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, will talk about Pacific Operations that include the South China Sea and North Korea during the next Retired Men’s Association meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 16, at 11 a.m., at First Presbyterian Church, 1 West Putnam Avenue, Greenwich. Important issues there are freedom of navigation and bilateral and multilateral relations with our allies in the region.

Weigold is a Connecticut native and son of a Navy Underwater Demolition team/Frogman veteran. He first served on the USS John King (DDG 3) as a gunnery officer and damage control assistant, auxiliaries and electrical officer, and then on the USS Caron (DD 970) as navigator and administration/personnel officer.

He has commanded seven Reserve units, as well as the Iceland Defense Force and United States Forces Korea. As a flag officer, he was assigned to his current role in 2015. Previous flag assignments include service as the deputy commander, U.S. 7th Fleet, Yokosuka, Japan, and deputy director, Operations, at U.S. Pacific Command, Honolulu, Hawaii. John is a recipient of the Defense Superior Service Medal, the Legion of Merit (three awards), Defense Meritorious Service Medal (three awards), Navy-Marine Corps Commendation Medal (two awards), Army Commendation Medal, Navy-Marine Corps Achievement Medal plus other unit and individual service awards.

Next week: Aug. 23, Georg Ubogy, “Rogers, Hammerstein and an Unusual Musical Instrument.”

The Greenwich Retired Men’s Association offers a free program every Wednesday that is open to the public, both men and women; no reservations are required. Social break starts at 10:40 a.m. followed promptly by speaker at 11. Programs are at the First Presbyterian Church, 1 West Putnam Avenue in Greenwich. For additional information see greenwichrma.org or contact [email protected]