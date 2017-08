Greenwich Reform Synagogue, 92 Orchard Street, Cos Cob will hold Shabbat Torah Study & Bagel Brunch with Rabbi Jordie Gerson and her Dad, Rabbi Gary Gerson Saturdays, Aug. 12 and 19, at 10:30 a.m.

Among the topics Rabbi Gary will explore in this two-session series are demons, the evil eye, amulets, exorcisms, archangels, Elijah, the angel Metatron, angels and demons in Kabbalah, and angels and the zodiac.

All are welcome.

RSVP to the GRS office at 203-629-0018 or [email protected].