Sandy Duncan promotes upcoming ‘Peter Pan — Reimagined’

Stage and screen actor Sandy Duncan, who is widely remembered for playing the title role in Peter Pan on Broadway, appears to have retained some of her Peter Pan magic to pop into a special announcement video for New Paradigm Theatre’s upcoming production of “Peter Pan — Reimagined” on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 26 and 27, at Fairfield Theatre Company’s Warehouse in Fairfield. In this PSA she introduces the NPT production’s Peter — a young actor named Jaden Bonfietti.

“Peter Pan-Reimagined” ties in the idea of “stimulating a child’s imagination so they can create a better world” and NPT’s premier non-profit partner is KEYS (Kids Empowered by Your Support). KEYS’ mission is to bring one-to-one instrument lessons and group music instruction to underserved inner-city children.

During the rehearsals and classes youth from Lower Fairfield as well as youth from KEYS are participating side-by-side with Broadway pros to create this production of Peter Pan, fulfilling NPT’s mission “of fostering creative problem solvers, leaders, and global citizens through theatre arts education and productions.” There are also adults from the area neighborhoods in the show.

Emmy and Oscar winner Paul Bogaev of Weston is again the musical producer as well as playing the role of Hook. Martin Marchitto will stage direct and design, and Scott Bryce and Holleran Media will produce special effects.

Kristen Huffman is founder and artistic director of New Paradigm Theatre Company.

A preview by writer-reporter Janis Gibson will be the cover story in the Aug. 10 edition of Arts & Leisure. In an exchange of emails, the young actress Jaden, 15, who lives in Milford and who wiIl enter 10th grade this fall, said Peter Pan is her first show with NPT. She shared what her experience has been like so far in rehearsals and what working on the video with Sandy Duncan was like.

“Being in Peter Pan has been hard work, but very fun. It’s so cool that we can make such a timeless show our own. The music arrangements are amazing and unique and I can’t wait to put this one on! Meeting Sandy Duncan was also amazing! She’s a very funny woman. Before we shot our commercial on a blue screen, the people at the studio told Sandy not to wear blue, so she wore all blue to the studio! A blue scarf, shoes, pants, shirt, everything! She brought other clothes to change into but that was a very funny joke. She was also very kind and gave me advice. I’m still shocked that I met her.”

The FTC Warehouse is at 70 Sanford Street. For tickets or more information, visit nptheatre.org or fairfieldtheatre.org or call 203-319-1404.