Greenwich Choral Society holds open sing and auditions

The Greenwich Choral Society will hold an Open Sing and auditions for Fairfield and Westchester County singers interested in becoming a member on Tuesday, Sept. 12, at 7:30 p.m., at the First Congregational Church, Old Greenwich.

It will be an open rehearsal of Mozart’s Requiem so that people who would like to “check out” the Chorus can sing in a rehearsal and meet the current members and the Music Director, Paul Mueller.

Auditions will be conducted on several dates early in September for singers interested in joining the Choral Society. Sopranos, altos, basses and, especially, tenors are invited to schedule an audition to be held at the First Congregational Church in Old Greenwich. Those interested may call Bill Fulton at 203-322-2990 or email [email protected] to schedule a time.

The Choral Society’s performances this season will include December holiday concerts featuring J. S. Bach’s Magnificat, Mozart’s Great Mass in C Minor will be performed in March, and in May a Jazz Concert will feature the best of Duke Ellington’s Sacred Concerts.

For additional information, visit GreenwichChoralSociety.org.