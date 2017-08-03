Superintendent appoints chief operating officer

Superintendent of Schools Dr. Jill Gildea has announced the appointment of Lorianne “Lori” O’Donnell as the chief operating officer for the Greenwich Public Schools, effective Aug. 21. O’Donnell currently is the assistant vice president of financial planning for Pace University in Pleasantville, N.Y., with extensive experience in finance and budget management for institutions of higher education, including capital budget oversight for master plans and capital projects.

Dr. Gildea said, “Lori O’Donnell’s experience in right-sizing budgets and her ability to work within approved spending plans will serve the District well. We were also impressed with her work managing budgets for large-scale capital projects, as well as for other operational departments within the organization. We look forward to welcoming O’Donnell to the role of Chief Operating Officer prior to the start of the new school year.”

O’Donnell shared, “I am honored and excited to be joining the Greenwich Public Schools team and look forward to partnering with our Board, senior leaders and administration to help advance the district’s priorities and meet the goals of our 2015-2020 Strategic Plan.”

The Greenwich Public Schools chief operating officer is responsible for the budget and finance, accounting, purchasing, facilities, transportation, food services and safety and security departments. O’Donnell is assuming the position left open by Managing Director of Operations Jim Hricay’s acceptance of a position with the Pelham Public Schools.

Administrative candidates are selected after a comprehensive search and appointment process, which includes widespread recruitment efforts, multiple interviews, and extensive reference and background checks.

Bio Brief: Lorianne “Lori” O’Donnell

O’Donnell spent the first eight years of her career at New York University, initially as a financial analyst, and moving to an associate director for fiscal services before accepting a position with Pace University in 2008. She spent two years as a senior budget analyst with Pace, and was promoted to budget director in 2010. Ultimately becoming the assistant vice president of financial planning for Pace University, O’Donnell has extensive experience in budgeting and financial planning. Most recently, she established and chaired the budget sub-committee of the $200 million New York City (NYC) master plan capital project for the university. She also managed the $100 million Westchester campus master plan budget, a three-year project completed in summer 2016 projected to close out within budget.

O’Donnell’s responsibilities as assistant vice president include leadership and coordination of financial and administrative functions for the Finance, Facilities/Capital Projects, Human Resources, Physical Plant Westchester, Physical Plant NYC, Administrative Technology and Operations, and Benefits departments.

O’Donnell received a bachelor of business administration degree in finance from Pace University, Pleasantville, NY in 1998, and has completed coursework toward a master of science degree in management and systems from New York University, New York, NY.