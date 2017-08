Conservation Educator, Dean Fausel will lead a medium intensity hike through the Town’s Babcock Preserve to Greenwich Land Trust’s Westfall Preserve Wednesday, Aug. 23, from 3:30-5 p.m.

Participants will observe and discuss the diversity of the summer season’s plants and wildlife.

Parking: Babcock parking lot near 714 North Street.

Advance registration required, RSVP to [email protected].