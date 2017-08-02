Borcherding appointed special education program coordinator

Superintendent of Schools Dr. Jill Gildea has announced the appointment of Carolyn (Carrie) Borcherding as a special education program coordinator, effective Aug. 21. With 10 years experience as a teacher in special education, Borcherding has been a special education coach and summer school site supervisor for the Greenwich Public Schools since 2015.

Director of Pupil Personnel Services Mary Forde said, “Carrie has proven to be an asset to Greenwich High School through her role as a special education coach and IEP meeting facilitator. I am confident she will bring her instructional and organizational skills to her new role as Special Education Administrator for the benefit of the whole district. Her knowledge of Greenwich and understanding of the IDEA will make for a very smooth transition.”

Borcherding is assuming the open special education program coordinator position resulting from Jeffrey Libby’s appointment as assistant principal of Parkway School. Administrative candidates are selected after a comprehensive search and appointment process, which includes recruitment efforts, multiple interviews, and extensive reference and background checks.

Bio Brief: Carrie Borcherding

Borcherding began her career as special education teacher in Washington in 2007, moving to the Greenwich Public Schools in 2015 as a district special education coach. She has been the site supervisor for the GPS summer program in 2016 and 2017, and also served as the dean of students in an internship role for a school of 2,200 students in Washinton before moving east.

Borcherding received a bachelor of science and master of science degrees in special education from Florida State University, Tallahassee, FL in 2007, and an administrative leadership certificate from City University, Seattle, WA in 2015.