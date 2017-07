Adults who have lost a family member, spouse or companion, within the last year may attend a JFS bereavement support group held Thursdays, 10:30-11:30 a.m. and Tuesdays, 7-8:15 p.m., at JFS, One Holly Hill Lane, Greenwich.

The group will help those who have lost a loved one gain sustenance and comfort from community; get support from psychological insight; and develop coping strategies from shared experience.

To register, or for more information, call 203-622-1881. Space is limited.