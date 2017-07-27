Chabad of Greenwich to hold annual parenting conference

Chabad of Greenwich will hold its annual parenting conference on Thursday, July 27, at 6 p.m., at Carmel Academy, 270 Lake Avenue in Greenwich.

This year’s keynote speaker, Slovie Jungreis-Wolff, author of Raising a Child With a Soul, will share her research and expertise on how time-tested Jewish wisdom can help parents nurture their children’s souls even in today’s fast-paced, and often materialistic, culture.

For details, and to purchase tickets, visit chabadgreenwich.org and click on Upcoming Events and Annual Parenting Conference.

Tickets are $45 per person, or $180 for sponsors, which includes two tickets.