Junior League of Greenwich to host new members open house

Junior League of Greenwich (JLG) will host an open house for its 2017 new member class on Tuesday, Oct. 3, at 7 p.m., at JLG Headquarters, 231 East Putnam Avenue, Greenwich.

Registration for the new member class is now open and the first class will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 24 at 7 p.m., at JLG Headquarters.

More information may be found at jlgreenwich.org/join/#.

Interested in becoming a member? The JLG provides opportunities for women to develop skills allowing them to be highly effective volunteers. The JLG’s membership includes executives, community leaders, entrepreneurs, mothers, and professionals and welcomes all women who are at least 21 years of age and interested in making a positive impact in the community. By joining the Junior League, Members have opportunities to develop their leadership potential, obtain valuable skills, and utilize personal development training while serving the needs of the Greenwich community.

Over the course of the year, women in the new member class will learn about the JLG’s history, its impact in the community and how to become effective volunteers. Each year, the New Member Class participates in a Road Rally to learn about and see the long-lasting impact of the Junior League of Greenwich. From the Greenwich Pool in Byram Park, to the Skate Park, Kids in Crisis, and Children’s Day School, the JLG has played a major role in designing and establishing a wealth of services for the community. While the JLG’s role may no longer be directly visible, many of the services that have touched the lives of Greenwich residents were conceived, initiated and implemented by the Junior League. The JLG administers projects for approximately 2 to 10 years, usually turning them over to an existing agency or organization. Some projects become independent entities.

Each new member will also participate in project work that provides them with exceptional experience to further their volunteer career. Previous new member class projects have included Baby Bundles for Neighbor to Neighbor, Senior Trivia Night, a Re-Launch of Abilis Gifts, and a renovated Art Room for the Boys and Girls Club of Greenwich. In May 2018, the women of the New Member Class will join an organization of nearly 700 women.

Why should you join the Junior League of Greenwich?

Gain training for community service through a variety of volunteer opportunities

Obtain non-profit Board training and leadership development

Learn fundraising skills and event planning

Work with community partners to impact the lives of those in need in our community

Interact and network with nearly 700 women interested in community service and share your passion

The JLG is committed to inclusive environments of diverse individuals and reaches out to women of all races, religions, and national origins who demonstrate an interest in and commitment to voluntarism.

For more information, call 203-869-1979 or visit jlgreenwich.org.