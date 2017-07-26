Greenwich Library presents Crafting Life Stories with Joan Motyka

Memoir writing is a special form of art, and this September Greenwich Library will help local memoirists get started. Crafting Life Stories, led by former New York Times editor Joan Motyka, will be offered in two separate five-week sessions beginning in early September. The Wednesday evening session begins on Sept. 6 and will be held from 6:30-8:30 p.m. The Thursday afternoon session begins on Sept. 7 and will be held from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Required registration opens on Monday, Aug. 7, at 9 a.m. Both sessions will address memoir writing at all levels and will be held in the meeting room.

This memoir-writing workshop is designed to help people discover and tell the stories only they can tell — and to do so in a supportive environment that encourages even beginning writers. With a background in journalism and fiction, instructor Joan Motyka offers journalistic tools and literary techniques to help people explore the significance of people, places and events in their lives. Using readings, prompts and writing assignments, she helps students draw stories from memory, organize them into a narrative and polish them through revision. Preference is given to Greenwich or Perrot Library card holders.

Patrons who are unable to commit to a series of classes can mark their calendars for two memoir writing boot camp classes. Boot camp topic one, focusing on characters, will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 8 and boot camp topic two, focusing on place and time will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 15. Both programs run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Register for one or both boot camps beginning Monday, Oct. 16.

Joan Motyka is a former longtime New York Times editor and writing coach. Her work has appeared in The New York Times, the International Herald Tribune, the Boston Globe, the Westchester Review and other publications. She has been leading memoir writing workshops in Westchester and New York City since 2007.

Crafting Life Stories is made possible through the support of the Greenwich Library Board of Trustees and contributions by generous donors. Contact Michele Martin at 203-625-6533 or at [email protected] to register with your Greenwich or Perrot Library card number, or by using the Library’s online calendar/registration system at greenwichlibrary.org. Preference is given to Greenwich and Perrot Library card holders. All others will be placed on the wait list in order of registration.

