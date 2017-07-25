Babe Ruth quarterfinals, semis Tuesday

All four quarterfinal games in the New England Regional 14-U Babe Ruth Tournament were postponed Monday, making Tuesday a busy day of baseball.

As scheduled, the HAN Network will live stream the semifinals and finals. The semifinals are scheduled for 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 25 at Trumbull High School, with the winners meeting in the championship game Wednesday, July 26 at 5 p.m. Watch the action live at han.network.

The four games that were to be played at Trumbull High Monday will now be split over two sites, with games set to start at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at each.

At Trumbull HIgh School, the host team Trumbull (3-0, first in pool A), takes on Brattleboro, Vt., which went 0-3 in Pool B, at 10 a.m. The winner of that game will play the winner of the 10 a.m. game at Unity Park pitting Waterford (2-1, second in Pool B) taking on Keene, N.H., 1-2, third in Pool A, with first pitch in that semifinal scheduled for 4 p.m. Tuesday at Trumbull High.

At 1 p.m. Tuesday at Unity Park, Augusta, Maine, (2-1, second in Pool A) takes on Pittsfield, Mass., (1-2, third in Pool B). At the same time at Trumbull HIgh, the first-place team in Pool B, 3-0 Hingham, Mass., faces NP-S out of Rhode Island, which went 0-3 and finished fourth in Pool A. the winners of the 1 p.m. games Tuesday meet in the second semifinal, set for 7 p.m. at Trumbull High School Tuesday night.

Visit http://newenglandbr.website.siplay.com/Site/Tournaments/Baseball-Tournaments for updated tournament information.