Twins Judy & Joy: Summer day trip to farm just peachy!

It was a perfect summer day for a trip to some of our favorite family farms, a warm summer morning, hazy, hot and very humid. We headed up to South Glastonbury and found five family farms, all different but all very beautiful. Judy and I decide to stroll into the orchards to find the best fruits and vegetables we can find. We seemed to be the only one’s roaming around the fruit trees that day, maybe it was because it looked like it was going to rain any minute but we didn’t care … it was so peaceful and relaxing and what’s a little rain!

We started in the peach tree area, admiring the beautiful colors of the peaches and sampling a few while we collected as many as we could hold. The sweet aroma drifting from the warm fruits was intoxicatingly delicious. Did you know that peaches are second to the apple? They are loaded with vitamins and are only 37 calories!

I hear Judy babbling about all the recipes she was inspired to try and I am thinking, “I wish she could just be quiet, I am so enjoying this peaceful connection with nature!”

We love this recipe with its simple, fresh ingredients. It is quick to prepare and the presentation is stunning. Enjoy!

Grilled Peach Caprese with Garden Basil & Sea Salt

1 grilled peach, peeled and grilled until marks appear on the peaches*

3-4 slices of mozzarella cheese

3-4 slices of tomato

3-5 leaves of fresh basil

Peach Balsamic Vinegar

Extra Virgin Olive Oil-we used a Meyer lemon olive oil!!

Sea salt

Pepper

To grill peaches, peel them first. Add olive oil to coat each one. Heat grill to 350 and add them to the grates. I let them cook for 5-7 minutes on each side. This was enough time for them to get warm and to see the grill marks. Remove them from the heat. Slice your tomatoes and mozzarella cheese. Sprinkle slices with salt and pepper. Start your caprese stacks by placing a peach slice first on your dish, then top with mozzarella, tomato, mozzarella and then again with a peach slice. There are no rules, so do what you like! Garnish with basil leaves and a drizzle of flavored olive oil and a splash of a infused vinegar! Perfection…

*You do not have to grill peaches. The dish is just as fabulous with a sliced peach

Tip: Caramelizing the peaches gives the recipe a slightly different but wonderful flavor.

