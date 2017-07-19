Bruce Museum and Seaside Center August events

The Bruce Museum and Seaside Center announce the August calendar of events.

Bruce Museum Seaside Center, Greenwich Point Park, Old Greenwich

August

Sunday, August 6, 9-11 a.m. First Sunday Bird Walk at Greenwich Point. All welcome. Bring binoculars and meet near southern concession stand. Information: [email protected] or 203-413-6756.

August 6, 1:30-4 p.m.

Fred Elser First Sunday Science Series at the Seaside Center. All About Algae. Held at the Floren

Family Environmental Center at Innis Arden Cottage, Greenwich Point Park, Old Greenwich.

At 2 p.m., Dr. Craig Schneider, Trinity College, will talkabout deep water algae from Bermuda collected by submersible and rebreather diving, and will show some underwater movies as part of the talk. Dr. Schneider has won numerous honors and awards and oversees a seaweed lab at Trinity College. His research interests include morphological studies and the biodiversity of attached tropical marine algae. He is currently investigating the flora from the intertidal to deep subtidal waters of the Bermuda islands, and the relationships of Bermuda with the Caribbean and eastern Atlantic islands. Following his presentation, Simona Augyte, PhD candidate at UConn, will discuss local seaweeds and help identify algae in a seaweed pressing activity that visitors can take home. Algae are photosynthetic organisms that come in many sizes and colors, produce more than 71% of the Earth’s oxygen, and are used in hundreds of products. Learn why you should know more about them. The event is free. For free admission to the Park, let the front gate staff know that you are coming for the First Sunday Science event. No reservations are required. For more information, contact Seaside Center Manager Cynthia Ehlinger at [email protected] or 203-413-6756.

Bruce Museum, One Museum Drive, Greenwich, brucemuseum.org, 203-869-0376

Every Tuesday, 1:30 p.m., and Friday, 12:30 p.m. Docent-led Exhibition Tour.

(No weekly docent tour from Sept. 5-22, tours resume on Sept. 26) Free with Museum admission and no registration is required.

Every Tuesday and Friday, 2:30-2:45. Marine Tank Animal Feeding. Free with Museum admission and no registration is required.

August

Tuesdays, August 1, 8, 15, 22, and 29, 11-11:45 a.m. and 1-1:45 p.m. Bruce Beginnings.

Wednesdays, August 2, 9, 16, 23, and 30, 10-10:45 a.m. Bruce Beginnings, Members Only.

Changing topics weekly: Exploring Color, Sunny Days, Making Prints, A Closer Look, People in Portraits. Children, ages 2½ – 5, and their caregivers are encourages to explore the museum’s collections and exhibitions through picture books and hands-on activities. Free with admission, no advanced registration required.

Wednesday, August 2, 6-8 p.m. Summer Night with Friends. Toast summer at the Bruce! Stroll the galleries, enjoy live music, and view the exhibition Spring into Summer with Andy Warhol and Friends! Bubbly and lite bites will be served. Bring a friend. Members $20, non-members $25. Register at eventbrite.com/e/summer-night-with-friends-tickets-35569014881

Thursday, August 3, 1-2:30 p.m., Lifetime of Looking: The Natural World. For adults with memory loss and their caregivers. Registration required, contact [email protected] or 203-413-6741.

Sundays, August 6, 13, 20, 11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Family Gallery Tours. Interactive, discussion-based tours of current exhibitions, designed for ages 6-10 with family. Free with admission, no registration required.

Sunday, August 6 & 20, 1-3 p.m. Art Adventures. A drop-in program for children ages 4 and up and their families. Participants will have the opportunity to craft fun and creative works of art inspired by the museum’s collections and exhibitions. This program is free with general admission and no advanced registration is required.

August 6: Scratchboard Prints

August 20: Landscape Paintings

Sunday, August 13, 1-3 p.m.: Science Sunday: Water-drop Microscopes.

A drop-in program designed for children ages 4 and up and their families. Participants will explore simple science concepts and subjects while partaking in fun, kid-friendly experiments, projects and crafts inspired by the Museum’s collections and exhibitions. Free with general admission; no advance registration required.

Sunday August 20, 1:30-4:30 p.m. Science on the Silver Screen. Enjoy an afternoon at the movies with the experts! Movie screening followed by Q&A sessions with a scientist to explain what was right, what was wrong, and what was just confusing. Held in the Bantle Lecture Gallery. Free with Museum admission, but registration is required at 203-413-6747 or [email protected]