Greenwich Land Trust holds member picnic

The Greenwich Land Trust Member Picnic will be held on July 26, at 5:30 p.m., at the Louise Mueller Preserve. The event features music by Jay & Ray, a special salad tasting created by local chefs using vegetables from GLT’s own garden, and a red-tailed hawk release by Wildlife in Crisis.

Advance registration is required; RSVP to [email protected].

Click here to join today.

Attendees should bring:

  • A picnic dinner, snacks, and drinks for the family (BYOB if you wish)
  • A blanket or chairs
  • Outdoor games & activities

Look for signs for designated parking areas.

