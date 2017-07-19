Greenwich Land Trust holds member picnic

The Greenwich Land Trust Member Picnic will be held on July 26, at 5:30 p.m., at the Louise Mueller Preserve. The event features music by Jay & Ray, a special salad tasting created by local chefs using vegetables from GLT’s own garden, and a red-tailed hawk release by Wildlife in Crisis.
Advance registration is required; RSVP to [email protected].
Attendees should bring:
- A picnic dinner, snacks, and drinks for the family (BYOB if you wish)
- A blanket or chairs
- Outdoor games & activities
Look for signs for designated parking areas.