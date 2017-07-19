Connex collects change for charities

Connex Credit Union is raising money for community organizations through its Coins-for-Change program during the third quarter of 2017.

Coins-for-Change raises more than $10,000 each year by converting spare change into noteworthy contributions for charitable groups.

Sorting, counting and wrapping coins can be time-consuming, but coin-counting machines make the task quick and easy. Unlike machines that profit from charging high fees, Connex donates 100% of its fees each quarter to charity. Connex’s coin-counting machines charge a 5% fee to Connex members and a 7% fee to non-members — all donated through the Coins-for-Change program.

Coins-for-Change occurs four times each year as part of the ConnexCares philanthropic initiative. Those looking to participate can find coin-counting machines at the Guilford, Hamden, Meriden and North Haven Connex branches.

Through Saturday, Sept. 30, members and non-members may donate by visiting:

Connex’s Guilford Branch at 849 Boston Post Road to donate to Carl’s Crusaders

Connex’s Hamden Branch at 2100 Dixwell Ave. to donate to Bear Path School PTA

Connex’s Meriden Branch at 533 S. Broad St. (Townline Square) to donate to Colin’s Crew

Connex’s North Haven Branch at 412 Washington Ave. to donate to World Ventures Foundation

Carl’s Crusaders is a cycling team developed in honor of former Guilford Volunteer Firefighter Carl Hubbard, who died of cancer in 2011 at the age of 40. The group participates in the annual Closer to Free ride, raising money for Smilow Cancer Center at Yale New Haven Hospital, where Hubbard was treated.

Bear Path School PTA provides enrichment opportunities for the children of Bear Path School in Hamden. Money will be used to sponsor field trips, scholarships, math and literacy nights, and more.

Colin’s Crew offers financial and emotional support to families affected by childhood cancer.

World Ventures Foundation works to enhance the lives of children through sustainable programs promoting young people’s health, safety and development. Funds raised would go toward building a Dream Court in Bridgeport, a modern outdoor play space where underprivileged children can play basketball and build life skills.

To learn more about Coins-for-Change, or any of the other charitable ConnexCares initiatives, visit connexcu.org or contact Roquita Johnson at [email protected].