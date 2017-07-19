RMA: Educating the Children of Greenwich — What’s Next?

Retired Men’s Association of Greenwich, Inc. (RMA) hosts Peter Sherr in a lecture, Educating the Children of Greenwich — What’s Next? Monday, July 26, at 11 a.m., at First Presbyterian Church, Lafayette Place, Greenwich.

There is a wide range of success among students in the Greenwich Public school system depending on family income and neighborhood. Why? And what can be done about it? Peter Sherr, chair of the Greenwich Public Schools Board of Education, RMA speaker on July 26, will focus on the problems specific to the Greenwich school system and offer recommendations for solutions.

School systems nationwide are faced with many problems: Based on standardized international testing, US is ranked 24th out of 34 developed nations in math and 15th in literacy. Not that the US is getting worse, rather, other countries are becoming better prepared. US college and university presidents say they spend $6 billion per year on remedial education; too many high school graduates are not prepared for college. There is an achievement gap related to income, even here in Greenwich; many students in the western part of town start behind and stay behind.

Peter Sherr lives in Riverside with his wife and three children. He obtained a BA in political science from the University of Connecticut and an MBA in finance and international business from New York University. He has worked in the information technology sector for more than 25 years. He is co-founder and CEO of Kelvinbridge, a startup developer of web and mobile education appliances. Previously he was Senior VP of Corporate Strategy at CA Technologies, a $5 billion global enterprise management and security company. He also held various management positions at Siemens and IBM.

The Greenwich Retired Men's Association offers a free program every Wednesday that is open to the public, both men and women; no reservations are required. Social break starts at 10:40 a.m. followed promptly by our speaker at 11. Programs are at the First Presbyterian Church, 1 West Putnam Avenue in Greenwich.