Finster plays at Seaside Garden concert series

Local band Finster will play at the next Friends of Greenwich Point sponsored adult concert this Sunday, July 23, at 5:30 p.m., at the Seaside Garden, at Greenwich Point.

Finster, voted Best Local Band of 2015 by Stamford Magazine, is a Connecticut-based cover band.

With a lineup of seasoned musicians, all of whom have been performing for more than 20 years, Finster consists of four members of varying backgrounds and musical influences, ranging from James Brown to the Black Crowes to the Red Hot Chili Peppers. The group combines their various perspectives to create an eclectic band that can cover any genre of music.

Bring chairs or blanket and refreshments, and don’t forget your beach passes. Nonresidents visit friendsofgreenwichpoint.org for Greenwich Point entry and vehicle pass information.

The show will go on rain or shine. In the event of rain the concert location will be emailed Sunday morning. Email [email protected] to be added to the email distribution.