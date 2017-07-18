Greenwich resident promoted at Quinnipiac University School of Law

Professor Jeffrey Cooper, of Greenwich, has been promoted to associate dean for research and faculty development at the Quinnipiac University School of Law.

“I am very grateful to Jeff for his energy, enthusiasm and willingness to assume these responsibilities on top of many other duties he already fulfills here,” said Jennifer Brown, dean of the School of Law. “My goal for our scholarship is that we make a positive difference in academic, policy, judicial and community deliberations. I believe that Jeff’s work will help us to meet that goal.”

Cooper, who will be responsible for providing continuous improvement through a diverse range of faculty development programs designed to support teaching, leadership and research, joined the faculty in 2006 after 13 years in legal practice.

“One of Quinnipiac’s core strengths is the faculty’s ability to combine balancing excellent teaching with relevant legal scholarship,” Cooper said. “I look forward to helping build upon that strength.”

In his new role, Cooper also will chair an appointments committee that will be in the market for new law professors this fall.

“I look forward to assisting any new faculty members in the pursuit of their scholarly interests,” he said.

During the first phase of his career, Cooper practiced trusts and estates law as a principal of a major Connecticut law firm and a vice president and senior estate planner of the United States Trust Company of New York. He also taught as an adjunct professor at Quinnipiac and Yale law schools and as a visiting professor at the University of Connecticut.

Cooper’s primary areas of teaching and scholarship included trusts and estates, estate planning and wealth transfer taxation. His published works have touched upon a wide range of topics within these fields, from the history of U.S. estate taxation to modern conflicts in the management of trusts and estates. He has served as faculty adviser to the Quinnipiac Probate Law Journal.

Cooper earned his bachelor’s degree from Harvard and his law degree from Yale. He also has a master of laws degree from New York University.

For more information, visit QU.edu.