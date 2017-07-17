Lincoln Property Company expands local team

The Greenwich office of Dallas-based Lincoln Property Company, a full-service commercial real estate company offering tenant and landlord leasing, investment sales and property management in Connecticut and Westchester County, announces their continued growth with the recent addition of Chris Nocek as an associate.

Nocek recently joined Lincoln Property Company, having spent the last two years at Merrill Lynch in Fairfield, working in private wealth management. He is a graduate of Williams College where he was a member of both the Varsity Men’s Alpine Ski and Lacrosse teams. He is a lifelong resident of Greenwich, and is looking forward to using his local knowledge to assist

Lincoln’s team of real estate professionals. Nocek has joined Lincoln Property Company as an associate and will be focusing on office, industrial and retail leasing.

Tom Ashforth, senior vice president responsible for managing brokerage operations and directing new business for the Connecticut and Westchester region said, “We are pleased to welcome Chris. He is a great addition to our growing team. Our number one goal is to service our clients.”

For more information about Lincoln Property Company contact Tom Ashforth at 203-869-9001, or contact Michael Taylor at 973-599-0050 for more information about Lincoln’s services in the Tri-State Area.