Greenwich Salvation Army holds 12th annual food drive

For the twelfth year, the Greenwich Service Unit of the Salvation Army is once again sponsoring their annual Town employee and resident food drive on Thursday, July 20, from 8 a.m.-4 p.m., in the Town Hall meeting room in Town Hall. The food drive benefits the Neighbor to Neighbor pantry and the Greenwich Department of Human Services.

Requests for assistance, especially during the summer months, when children are not in school, remain high.

The most needed items are cereal, Parmalat, canned fruit, healthy snacks, canned tuna, peanut butter, jelly, juice boxes, milk boxes (unrefrigerated), nutrition bars. Also needed: pasta/tomato sauce, canned soup, canned corn.

For more information call Alison Brush at 203-622-3715.