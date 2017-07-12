Leukemia & Lymphoma Society names Man & Woman of the Year

A local woman and man have been named the winners of this year’s Man & Woman of the Year of The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s (LLS) Connecticut Westchester Hudson Valley (CTWHV) chapter.

The two winners, Nadine Mentor of Samuel A. Ramirez & Co., and Spencer Coker of Bank of America Merrill Lynch, raised $108,000 and $80,000 respectively, to support LLS’s goal to find cures for blood cancers and ensure that patients have access to lifesaving treatments.

During a 10 week fundraising period beginning with a kickoff celebration, candidates across the country competed in honor of a local boy or girl who is a blood cancer survivor to raise the most funds to ensure a world without blood cancers.

Candidates and their campaign teams were judged solely on fundraising success, each dollar counting as one vote. Their totals are then considered for the national title. Candidates in each LLS chapter across the country vie for the local title, and the highest fundraisers earn the title of National Man & Woman of the Year. The national titles will be awarded to the top fundraisers in the country, to be announced this summer.

Mentor and Coker were two of nine local candidates vying for the titles of Man & Woman of the Year. Candidates and their teams were recognized at LLS’s Grand Finale Gala, held Saturday, June 17, 2017 at the Hilton in Stamford, Connecticut. The event was sponsored by Fund the Fight Sponsor, The Chambers Family Foundation, and Gold Sponsor, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, among others.

This year’s event broke local records; attendance exceeded 500 guests and raised over $625,000 for the LLS mission. The event was attended by LLS CEO Dr. Louis DeGennaro and Connecticut State Treasurer Denise Nappier.

The gala honored two local children who are blood cancer survivors:

Ross Silverberg, 5-years-old, of Scarsdale, N.Y., an acute lymphoblastic leukemia survivor;

Julianna Vano, 12-years-old, of Yorktown Heights, N.Y., a diffuse large B-cell lymphoma survivor.

“Congratulations to our winners, and to all of our candidates and campaign team members who participated in this year’s Man & Woman of the Year campaign,” said Deborah Barker, LLS Executive Director. “These exceptional volunteers are all passionate and determined individuals, and leaders in their communities. Together, we are getting closer to LLS’s goal of a world without blood cancer.”

LLS is the world’s leading non-profit voluntary health organization dedicated to finding cures for blood cancers and ensuring that patients have access to lifesaving treatments. Every nine minutes someone in the U.S. dies of a blood cancer. Through programs like Man & Woman of the Year, LLS has invested more than $1 billion in research to advance breakthrough therapies. The funds raised through LLS’s Man & Woman of the Year are used for:

Research to advance targeted therapies and immunotherapies that are saving thousands of lives;

Blood cancer information, education and support for patients;

Policies that ensure patients have access to blood cancer treatments.

Visit the Man & Woman of the Year website (www.mwoy.org) and learn how you can become engaged with LLS.