Tim Kubart & The Space Cadets perform at Greenwich Point

Tim Kubart & The Space Cadets will perform the first children’s concert of the season on Sunday, July 16, at 5 p.m., at the Seaside Garden, Greenwich Point.

Tim Kubart may be best known for his role on the live morning show, Sunny Side Up, which he writes, produces, and co-hosts with Chica the Chicken. His passion for making music runs back to early in his career while volunteering in the nursery of a NYC homeless shelter during college. Fast forward to February 2016, Tim and his team were awarded the Grammy for Best Children’s Album for the togetherness themed album, Home. This live show is known to be an interactive dance party for all ages.

Bring chairs, blankets, refreshments, and beach passes. Nonresidents should visit friendsofgreenwichpoint.org for Greenwich Point entry and vehicle pass information.

The show will go on rain or shine. In the event of rain, the concert will be held inside at the Eastern Civic Center.