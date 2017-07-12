Friends of Greenwich Library elect new trustees

The Friends of Greenwich Library elected three new trustees to serve on the Greenwich Library Board at their annual meeting in May. Henry A. Ashforth, Daniel B. More, and Philip R. Lochner will serve three-year terms.

“We are thrilled to welcome such an extraordinarily talented group of new trustees to the Board. We believe they will make a valuable contribution to the Library’s future,” said Chip Haslun, President of the Board of Trustees.

Henry Ashforth is executive vice president of The Ashforth Company, a diversified real estate operating company that owns, develops and invests in assets on the East and West Coasts. He previously served as Chairman of Portland, Oregon-based Ashforth Pacific, Inc. the West Coast affiliate of The Ashforth Company. He concentrates on providing strategic direction and sales for the Ashforth Company, and still leads initiatives to promote economic growth and development in Portland and Fairfield County. Locally Ashforth is a founding member of Stamford 2030, a board member of The Freshwater Trust, and is Chairman of the Stamford Energy Improvement District. He received a B.A. with honors in History from St. Lawrence University.

When asked why he chose to serve as a Greenwich Library trustee, Ashforth said, “Our family has been involved with Greenwich Library for many generations and it is important that the Library remain the information hub that it has always been. Information is the key to everything today and Greenwich Library is the constant that we all can rely on.”

Daniel More is member of the board of SJW Corp, a water, utility, and land holding company; and a Board Member of Saeta Yield, S.A., an energy infrastructure investor in Spain. He has over 30 years experience in Investment Banking for energy clients and is a senior advisor at Guggenheim Partners. More is on the Board of Colby College. He received a B.A. in Economics from Colby College and an M.B.A from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

When asked why he chose to serve as a Greenwich Library trustee, More said, “Our family is a big fan and user of the Library. In addition, my mother was a librarian and my sister currently is a librarian.”

Philip Lochner currently serves on the Board of Directors of the following public companies: CLARCOR Inc. (a filtration business), CMS Energy Corporation (an electric and gas utility) and Crane Co. (a diversified manufacturer). He currently serves on the board of the nonprofit Family Re-Entry Inc., which seeks to reintegrate former prisoners into society and FHI360, which manages U.S. foreign aid efforts. He received a B.A (Phi Beta Kappa) from Yale College, an LL.B. from Yale Law School, and a Ph.D. from Stanford University.

Of Greenwich Library, Lochner said, “My wife and I have lived in Greenwich for more than 35 years, and during those years have been in and out of the main library building on almost a daily basis borrowing books, attending musical performances and watching movies. My wife served for many years with the Friends of the Library, and our children were brought up in the Library, learning to read and to enjoy books. The Library is obviously vitally important to my family and, more importantly, to the Town of Greenwich and its citizens. Like many public institutions in Greenwich and elsewhere, the Library can only thrive and fulfill its mission with the support of the Town of Greenwich and everyone who uses the Library. I hope to contribute in some small way to seeing it succeed.