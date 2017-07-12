Greenwich Post

Greenwich Reform Synagogue holds events

The following events will be held at Greenwich Reform Synagogue, 92 Orchard Street, Cos Cob, unless otherwise noted. To register for all events, call the office at 203-629-0018 or visit grs.org.

  • Friday, July 14, 6:30 p.m. — Meet the new rabbi, Jordie Gerson, as she leads her first Shabbat service at Greenwich Reform Synagogue. Pre-oneg at 6:30 and services follow at 7.
  • Tuesday, July 18, 4 p.m. — Kids and caregivers are invited to join Rabbi Jordie Gerson for an outdoor adventure in Pomerance Park, across the street from GRS, followed by a pizza dinner at 5. Rain date is Wednesday, July 19 at 4.
  • Saturday, July 29, 5 p.m. — Summer BBQ – Family friendly barbecue followed by Havdalah service. Sign up in advance at grs.org
  • Saturday, Aug. 5, 10 a.m. — Join Rabbi Gerson for a Shabbat hike through Pomerance Park. Rain date is Sunday, Aug. 6, 10 a.m.
  • Saturday, Aug. 12, 6 p.m. — Havdalah wine and cheese reception
  • Tuesday, Aug. 22, 7:30 — Rosh Chodesh – Join Rabbi Gerson and the women on GRS to welcome the new moon.

