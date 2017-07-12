Humanities program coordinator accepts position at Wooster School

Greenwich Public Schools Humanities Program Coordinator Antoinette Fornshell has accepted a position with the Wooster School in Danbury, as the Director of the Lower School, effective July 24. Fornshell said, “It’s been my pleasure to serve the students and staff of Greenwich Public Schools. I am proud of the accomplishments of the Humanities team during my tenure and appreciate the opportunities for professional growth that the district has provided. While I’m excited about the new opportunity, I do regret that I will not have the opportunity to work with Dr. Gildea in her new capacity as Superintendent.”

Fornshell has been with the District since 2013, responsible for the K-12 English Language Arts and Social Studies programs. She was responsible for establishing a professional partnership with Teachers College Reading and Writing Project at Columbia University, developing community partnerships with the United Way Reading Champions, and the Greenwich Historical Society among others, and participated on several District-wide committees including curriculum, interview, data review and planning committees.

Assistant Superintendent Irene Parisi said, “Antoinette has been an important member of the Program Coordinator team. She was critical in building a deeper partnership with Teachers College and forged new relationships with the English and Social Studies teams 6-12. We are proud that her work in Greenwich was recognized and prepared her for this new endeavor and leadership role at the Wooster School. We wish her all the best and much success in her new position.”

The search for a new Humanities Program Coordinator will begin immediately.

Bio Brief: Antoinette Fornshell

After teaching at the elementary level for the first eight years of her career as an educator, Antoinette Fornshell became the Interim Lower School Head of the Wooster School in Danbury, CT in 1995. During her year as Interim Head she was invited to participate in a study group for administrators at Columbia University’s Teachers College. Then, in 1996, she began working for Teachers College as a staff developer for the school’s Reading and Writing Project. Over the next three years, she designed and implemented staff development courses for teachers and administrators, presented at workshops, and participated in ground-breaking research in reading instruction. From 1999 to 2006, as a staff developer, she consulted with numerous Districts throughout New England and New York, including one year working with staff at Hamilton Avenue School as a reading consultant. Since 2006, Fornshell has worked for the Darien Public Schools, initially as the K-5 Language Arts and Social Studies Specialist. Then in 2010, she became the K-12 Literacy Curriculum Coordinator for Darien schools. She has had a twenty-three year affiliation with Teachers College as a staff developer, doctoral student and participant in the Reading and Writing Project, with an extensive background in reading and writing, learner-centered instruction, and staff development. In 2013, Fornshell was appointed the Program Coordinator for Humanities in the Greenwich Public Schools, responsible for the K-12 English Language Arts and Social Studies programs.

Fornshell received a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education from the University of Rhode Island, Kingston, RI in 1987; a Master of Science degree in Reading from Western Connecticut State University in Danbury, CT in 1994; a Sixth Year Professional Diploma in Secondary Education from the University of Bridgeport, Bridgeport, CT in 2006, and a Sixth Year Professional Diploma in the Administrator Preparation Program from the University of Connecticut in Storrs, CT in 2008.