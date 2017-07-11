Greenwich resident wins first place in Marine & Coastal Exhibit

Winners of the Marine & Coastal Exhibit were announced at the Rowayton Arts Center’s opening reception on Sunday, July 9. Greenwich artist Maria Friscia won first place for her acrylic painting, Summer Breeze. Norwalk artist John Harris won Best in Show for his untitled etching. Award winning artist and instructor William Duffy selected the winners from almost 80 entries. Exhibit chairs were Susan Leggitt and Marcy Juran.

The award winners are:

Acrylics

1st Place: Maria Friscia (Greenwich) “Summer Breeze”

2nd Place: Kim Romero (Southport) “Beachside”

3rd Place: Lois Weingarten (City Island, NY) “Rollin’ Home”

Honorable Mention: Heide Follin (Norwalk) “Mill Pond”

Honorable Mention: Lisa Thoren (Darien) “Maine Morning”

Mixed Media, Prints, Drawings and Pastels

1st Place: Ginger Jespersen (Weston) “Beach Walk”

2nd Place: Bevi Bullwinkel (Fairfield) “Transcience 14”

3rd Place: Amy Schott (Wilton) “Harbor Terns”

Honorable Mention: Heidi Lewis Coleman (Stamford) “Kokomo”

Honorable Mention: Ann Marie Tetelman (South Salem, NY) “Hidden Fish with Shells”

Oils

1st Place: Susan Leggitt (Norwalk) “Take Me Home”

2nd Place: Lori Lohstetter (Norwalk) “CS1 Marsh”

3rd Place: Kendall Klingbeil (Pound Ridge) “Not Forgotten”

Honorable Mention: Peter Jerry (Ardsley, NY) “Howth, Ireland”

Photography

1st Place: Mark Ferguson (Norwalk) “Sunrise”

2nd Place: Dana Laird (Rowayton) “Waiting”

3rd Place: Richard Ventre (Norwalk) “Mary Lois/After Anders Zorn’s Morganbad” Honorable Mention: Robert Sachs (Norwalk) “Bathing in the Ganges”

Honorable Mention: Laure Dunne (Norwalk) “Frosty Sea Shells” Honorable Mention: Rick Pank (Rowayton) “Customs House 1756” Honorable Mention: Gennadly Goldenshteyn (Manchester, CT) “Shipwreck, Aran Islands”

Watercolor

1st Place: Judith Orseck Katz (Westport) “Sailboats on the Sound”

2nd Place: Jo Ann Davidson (Westport) “Norwalk River, Fall”

3rd Place: Antoinette Vardamis (New Canaan) “Along the Charles”

The RAC Gallery and Art School are located on Five Mile River in Rowayton, at 145 Rowayton Avenue, rowaytonarts.org.