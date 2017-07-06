RMA: North Korea and Nuclear Deterrence in the 21st century

Robert Gallucci will discuss U.S. efforts to curtail North Korea’s path to nuclear armament and the options currently available to us during the next meeting of the Retired Men’s Association of Greenwich.

A distinguished diplomat and academic leader, he has devoted much of his career to questions of disarmament. As Ambassador-at-Large and Special Envoy for the U.S. Department of State, he dealt with the threats posed by the proliferation of ballistic missiles and weapons of mass destruction. He was chief U.S. negotiator during the North Korean nuclear crisis of 1994, and served as Deputy Executive Chairman of the UN Special Commission overseeing the disarmament of Iraq following the first Gulf War.

The threat of nuclear armament by North Korea has vexed American presidents for decades. Despite a mix of negotiations, promises of aid, sanctions, sabotage, and threats of unilateral air strikes, the United States has been unable to force North Korea to give up its weapons program. In this tangled history, the North has broken agreements, refused inspection of its nuclear facilities by the International Atomic Energy Agency, and twice announced its withdrawal from the Nuclear Proliferation Treaty. Since 2006 it has conducted five successful nuclear tests and has recently accelerated its missile program.

The Trump administration has proclaimed North Korea our nation’s most “urgent threat” and vowed to pressure it into “dismantling its nuclear, ballistic missile and proliferation programs.” But how realistic is this? Under Bush and Obama the policy goal was “complete, verifiable, irreversible disarmament.” The United States continues to seek stability and the peaceful denuclearization of the Korean peninsula. However, some experts doubt this objective is achievable and think we should seek old fashioned deterrence.

After 21 years of distinguished service in a variety of government positions, Mr. Gallucci served as Dean of the School of Foreign Service at Georgetown University from 1996 to 2009 and as president of the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation from 2009 to 2015.

Today Gallucci, is the Distinguished Professor in the Practice of Diplomacy at Georgetown andChairman of the US-Korea Institute at Johns Hopkins University’s SAIS. He is also coauthor of Going Critical: The First North Korean Nuclear Crisis, and his written articles include “Averting Nuclear Catastrophe: Contemplating Extreme Responses to U.S. Vulnerability” (2006), and “America Deals with North Korea: A Realist’s Approach” (2003).

Next Week: July 19, Nelson Tebbe, Law Professor, “Supreme Court Decisions in 2017”

The Greenwich Retired Men’s Association offers a free program every Wednesday that is open to the public, both men and women; no reservations are required. Social break starts at 10:40 a.m. followed promptly by speaker at 11 a.m. Programs are at the First Presbyterian Church, 1 West Putnam in Greenwich. For additional information see greenwichrma.org or contact [email protected]