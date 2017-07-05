Get Healthy CT: Hydrate for an active summer

The regional wellness coalition Get Healthy CT offers tips about drinking enough water and other healthy fluids in its July monthly health feature, “Hydrate for a Healthy Summer,” available online at GetHealthyCT.org.

Featured topics include:

Following is an excerpt from Splash into Summer with Seasonal Hydration:

“Check the weather forecast. If it’s very hot or humid, exercise inside with a DVD or walk in an air-conditioned building like a shopping mall. Drink plenty of liquids. Water and fruit juices are good options. Avoid caffeine and alcohol. If your doctor has told you to limit liquids, ask what to do when it is very hot outside. Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothes in natural fabrics. Dress in layers so you can remove clothing as your body warms up from activity.”

Most information is available in English and Spanish. Direct access is available at gethealthyct.org/topic-of-the-month/. An archive of previous monthly features is also available.

Get Healthy CT also will host a National Dance Day celebration Saturday, July 29, on Paradise Green in Stratford, at the corner of Main Street and Huntington Road, or the Star Factory, 3520 Main Street, in case of rain. The free event features demonstrations by local dance studios, prize drawings, and health and wellness information. Donations of healthy food items will also be collected for a local food bank. More information at GetHealthyCT.org.

Get Healthy CT is a community coalition that works in the greater Bridgeport, New Haven and Greenwich regions, providing information about being healthy and local resources to support healthy eating and physical activity through its website GetHealthyCT.org and Facebook page. Printed information packets are available in some area libraries, community centers, regional health departments and other locations.