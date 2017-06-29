Captain Denis Habza of SqualusMarine.com will talk about Exploring the Long Island Sound From The Bottom Up on Sunday, July 2, at 2 p.m., at the Bruce Museum Seaside Center at Greenwich Point Park, Old Greenwich. The public is invited to see video presentations about his diving expeditions to local shipwrecks, their history, and his underwater adventures. The captain also will talk about local marine life and the importance of marine environmental awareness.

The talk is part of the Fred Elser First Sunday Science Series at the Seaside Center, which runs from 1:30-4 p.m., at the Bruce Museum Seaside Center at Greenwich Point Park, Old Greenwich. The event includes family activities for all ages and marine tank exploration all afternoon.

Admission is free to all, just let the front gate personnel know you are attending the First Sunday Science program. No reservations are required.

For more information, contact Seaside Center Manager Cynthia Ehlinger at [email protected] or 203-413-6756.