Brathwaite joins Bankwell Financial Group Board of Directors

Christopher R. Gruseke, president & CEO of Bankwell Financial Group, Inc., announced that Gail E. D. Brathwaite has been appointed to the Board of Directors of Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. and Bankwell Bank, effective March 29, 2017.

Brathwaite joined Bankwell as executive vice president and chief operating officer in 2013, bringing more than 30 years of experience in the areas of retail banking, mortgage banking operations, IT, human resources and M&A. Following her departure in 2015, she continued to provide consulting services to the company.

Brathwaite played an instrumental role in Bankwell’s transformation and growth as chief operating officer, including the acquisitions/mergers of The Wilton Bank and Quinnipiac Bank & Trust.

She currently is president and chief executive officer of G.E.D.B. Consulting. Prior to her position as COO at Bankwell, she was executive vice president and chief operating officer of NewAlliance Bank from 2002 to 2011. Before joining NewAlliance, Brathwaite was SVP, director of Branch Administration and Compliance and Loss Control at The Dime Savings Bank in New York. She resides in Stamford.

Brathwaite said “I am honored to serve as a Director for Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. and Bankwell Bank.”

Christopher Gruseke, Bankwell’s Chief Executive Officer said, “With her extensive experience and expertise in executive and operating roles in banking and her knowledge of Bankwell in particular, Brathwaite will provide a valuable perspective to the Board. We look forward to further benefitting from her insights and expertise.”

