Greenwich artist to debut at Tesla’s Gallery

Artist Joseph Dermody (American b.1979) announces his first collaboration with Tesla Gallery in Chelsea NYC. The exhibition will include 12 new paintings and sculptures from Dermody’s current 2017 collection, including three paintings that have never been shown. Dermody’s exhibit will be one of the last, as Tesla just announced their move out of the Chelsea gallery neighborhood and into a 7,800- square-foot showroom in the Meatpacking District.

Inspired by music, dance, and cross-related performing arts, Dermody’s latest work is characterized by movement, dynamic lines, and the energy of sound. In his 2013 debut at the Bentheim Gallery of Greenwich, Dermody put himself on the map and in front of the eyes of thousands with a multi-sensory exhibit. His paintings digitally played sound clips, via QR code pairings, of his own live recorded performances. Bentheim Gallery Curator, Tatiana Mori, called Dermody a “fresh innovative talent that will reawaken the eyes and ears of this community through his art and music.” Dermody was born in Warwick, Rhode Island and spent his summers in New York.

As a teen, he trained at various art centers and with university instructors around Providence, RI. During his undergraduate and graduate college years, Dermody traveled extensively around Europe and the United States, studying with many great teachers including with the principal violist of the Metropolitan Opera. Dermody continued his post-graduate studies in NYC and has resided in the Tri-State area since 2002.

Dermody has performed with and leads many ensembles as principal violist, including the Chelsea Symphony, Garden State Philharmonic, Taconic Opera, and Greenwich Symphony to name a few. He currently teaches at several institutions, including Concordia College and Rye Country Day School. Throughout the past decade, he has participated in numerous solo and group exhibitions, hanging his work in museums and galleries around the US. Architectural Digest Magazine, The New York Times, and the Property Brothers TV show, among others, have featured Dermody’s work. Most recently Dermody’s collaborative live music and art exhibitions have been seen at Carnegie Mellon University, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; the Whitney Museum of American Art, New York; and the Museum of Modern Art, New York.

The opening reception will take place on Thursday, June 1, from 5 to 9 p.m. The exhibition will run Monday, May 29 through June 5. Tesla is located in the heart of Chelsea at 511 West 25th Street on the ground floor.

For more information contact josephdermody.com.