The Drive at 12:30: Navigating transitions and self-doubt

Denise DiGrigoli is back on Tuesday, May 2. This week’s theme “Transitions and Self Doubt” — and how to handle both.

Contemporary Artist Mary Elizabeth Peterson, a former Westport resident, joins Denise by phone — sharing her story of moving from corporate America to successful artist. She shares he story of family, health scares and much more.

Denise and Mary Elizabeth also answer viewers questions.

Watch the show below:

Earlier in the show, Denise offers her Mindful Minute of advice.

The Drive with Denise — a motivational and inspirational talk show with local guests — airs Tuesdays at 12:30.

