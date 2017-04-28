GEC holds May Gardeners Market cocktail kickoff party

The Garden Education Center of Greenwich will hold their May Gardeners Market cocktail kickoff party on May 3, from 5-7 p.m., at 130 Bible Street, Cos Cob.

The event features an assortment of plants for sale, an MGM signature cocktail and appetizers.

Cocktail party guests will be the first to view and purchase a wide variety of plants including vegetable plants, all grown locally for the May Gardeners Market.

This annual fund-raiser supports the educational and senior outreach programs of the Garden Education Center.

The May Gardeners Market will be held on Saturday, May 6, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m., rain or shine at the Garden Education Center of Greenwich in the Montgomery Pinetum. Now in its 56th year, MGM will feature more than 20 dealers who will gather at 130 Bible Street in Cos Cob, to offer a wide variety of plants, horticulturally inspired accessories and organic food products.

More information is available at 203-869-9242 or gecgreenwich.org.

The Garden Education Center is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting horticulture, conservation and the arts through educational outreach activities and special events.