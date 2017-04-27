On April 20, Jewish Family Services of Greenwich hosted their annual benefit, A Magical Night with JFS at The River House in Greenwich. Sharon Herzog and Rebecca Levine co-chaired the event, which helped to raise funds to support the many programs and services JFS provides to the Greenwich community. 120 supporters enjoyed an open bar, hors d’oeuvres, sushi dinner, and a live auction. Ryan Oakes, magician extraordinaire, joined the festivities and entertained the attendees.

Sincere thanks go to our sponsors and live auction donors:

Ada’s Kitchen, Craig & Lala Addeo, Aux Delices, Harold & Rabbi Vicki Axe, Balducci’s, Bellmore Wine & Liquor, Capitol Theatre, Paul Crispino & Jan Mittleman, Alice Delikat, Rita Edelston, John Freiberg, Peter & Susan Furth, Garelick & Herbs, Leslie Gold, Granola Bar, Greenwich Woods Health Care Center, Steven Gross, Kenneth & Sharon Herzog, Laurence & Sheila Kantor, Jan & Roni Kaplowitz, Ethan & Rebecca Levine, Andrei & Rita Magasiner, Joan Mann, Ben & Ellen-Jane Moss, Charles Moss, The Needs Clearing House, Tim & Willow Oberweger, Pasta Vera, Steven & Nancy Peters, David Rosenzweig & Karen Ross, Evan & Barbara Salop, Scott & Madeline Simon, Rabbi Andrew & Susan Sklarz, Stephen & Sandra Soule, Jonathan & Rebecca Tipermas, Arthur & Anne Wichman, Nancy & William Zisson.

JFS of Greenwich, founded in 1983, is a non-discriminatory social service agency committed to improving the quality of life for families and individuals of all ages in the local community while embracing Jewish tradition, wisdom, and compassion. In addition to providing mental health counseling on a sliding scale basis, JFS runs Supermarketing for Seniors, a free service that provides grocery shopping and case monitoring to the homebound elderly in Greenwich. Since its inception in 1986, Supermarketing for Seniors has served thousands of needy Greenwich senior citizens. JFS also offers divorce and bereavement support group counseling for adults and children who live in the Greenwich area.

For more information about JFS, contact the agency at 203-622-1881 or [email protected] The agency also has a website, jfsgreenwich.org.