Greenwich Post

Boys & Girls Club of Greenwich presents The Little Mermaid

By Greenwich Post on April 27, 2017 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, Entertainment, News · 0 Comments

The Boys & Girls Club of Greenwich presents The Little Mermaid on Friday, April 28, at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, April 29, at 5 and 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are still available, but almost sold out. Call 203-869-3224.

Tags: ,

Previous Post BBB's tips for a smooth move Next Post Temple Sholom to host Songs of New Beginnings kosher gospel concert
About author

Greenwich Post


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Greenwich Post

© Hersam Acorn. All rights reserved. The Greenwich Post, 10 Corbin Drive, Floor 3, Darien, CT 06820

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress