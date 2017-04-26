Greenwich Choral Society holds spring concert

Greenwich Choral Society will present “Operatorio!” on Saturday, May 6, at 4 p.m., in Norwalk Concert Hall, 125 East Avenue, Norwalk. The concert will feature sacred works from composers, Giacomo Puccini’s Messa di Gloria and George Bizet’s Te Deum, along with operatic arias and choruses from works by Puccini, Bizet, Verdi and Bellini. These will include selections from La Boheme, Madama Butterfly, Carmen, Nabucco, La Traviata, and La Sonnambula.

Accompanying the Greenwich Choral Society will be Valerie Bernhardt, soprano; Jonathan Tetelman, tenor; Joshua Arky, bass-baritone and a full orchestra. Paul F. Mueller is music director and conductor.

“Operatorio” is a completely manufactured word to describe the afternoon’s concert; the combination of opera and oratorio, or sacred works by operatic composers in combination with operatic excerpts which often explore a more secular aspect of spirituality!

“Operatorio” promises to be an afternoon of spiritual enrichment, dramatic engagement, thrilling redemption and glorious singing.

Greenwich Choral Society receives support from the Department of Economic and Community Development/CT Office of the Arts.

Tickets may be purchased at greenwichchoralsociety.org or at 203-622-5136.