YWCA’s Stand Against Racism Day is April 28

YWCA Greenwich’s 9th annual Stand Against Racism Day will take place at the Greenwich Town Hall Meeting Room on Friday, April 28, from 10-11 a.m. This year’s theme is Women of Color Leading Change, and our keynote speaker will be Dr. Susan Toliver, Professor of Sociology at Iona College, New Rochelle, New York.

Join First Selectman Peter Tesei, YWCA President and CEO, Mary Lee A. Kiernan, Interim School Superintendent, Dr. Salvatore Corda, Dorothy Nins, CEO, The Higher Ground, other dignitaries, Greenwich High School students and the First Baptist Church Choir as we continue to work toward accomplishing a core mission of the YWCA…eliminating racism.

Two high school seniors will receive the YWCA Greenwich Racial Justice Scholarship and Mary Lee Kiernan will provide an update on the January event, “Why Words Still Matter.”

Stand Against Racism is a signature event of the YWCA to raise awareness about the negative impact of institutional and structural racism in our communities. This event is one part of our larger national YWCA strategy to fulfill our mission of eliminating racism.

Register your business, school, club or nonprofit and take a stand with the YWCA again racism. For more information, contact Joan Mockler, [email protected] , or call 203-869-6501, ext. 104.