Greenwich Post

Malloy critical as state budget talks fail

By HAN Network on April 26, 2017 in News · 0 Comments

Dannel Malloy

Dannel Malloy

Governor Dannel P. Malloy released the following statement yesterday regarding the inability of the state legislature’s fiscal committees to adopt a budget:

“I am profoundly disappointed that neither Democrats nor Republicans could produce a budget that makes responsible progress toward addressing our fiscal challenges. I stand ready to work with leaders of both parties as they come to terms with the real and growing challenges facing Connecticut.

“For now, the only balanced budget proposal is the one I put on the table in February. I will continue to share and discuss that plan publicly, listen to new ideas, and work toward a substantial cost-saving agreement with our state employees. What I will not do is sign a budget focused on taxes rather than spending cuts. I will not push off this year’s problems onto future generations. And I will not support a budget filled with gimmicks or unsupported revenue projections.

“In short, the status quo won’t do. We cannot be all things to all people. We have to live within our means by making real, fundamental changes to how we budget. Deferring hard decisions only makes them harder. Let’s get to work.”

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Save the Sound, Soundkeeper to join forces Next Post CT Pulse at 12:30: Rudy Marconi of Stop Pot CT talks legalization
About author
HAN Network

HAN Network


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Greenwich Post

© Hersam Acorn. All rights reserved. The Greenwich Post, 10 Corbin Drive, Floor 3, Darien, CT 06820

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress