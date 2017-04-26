Malloy critical as state budget talks fail

Governor Dannel P. Malloy released the following statement yesterday regarding the inability of the state legislature’s fiscal committees to adopt a budget:

“I am profoundly disappointed that neither Democrats nor Republicans could produce a budget that makes responsible progress toward addressing our fiscal challenges. I stand ready to work with leaders of both parties as they come to terms with the real and growing challenges facing Connecticut.

“For now, the only balanced budget proposal is the one I put on the table in February. I will continue to share and discuss that plan publicly, listen to new ideas, and work toward a substantial cost-saving agreement with our state employees. What I will not do is sign a budget focused on taxes rather than spending cuts. I will not push off this year’s problems onto future generations. And I will not support a budget filled with gimmicks or unsupported revenue projections.

“In short, the status quo won’t do. We cannot be all things to all people. We have to live within our means by making real, fundamental changes to how we budget. Deferring hard decisions only makes them harder. Let’s get to work.”