RMA hosts The Drought…Where Do We Go From Here?

Retired Men’s Association of Greenwich, Inc. (RMA) hosts a presentation by Jeff Ulrich, The Drought…Where Do We Go From Here? on Wednesday, April 26, at 11 a.m., at First Presbyterian Church, Lafayette Place, Greenwich.

We are in the midst of one of the worst three-year drought periods in the last 100 years. Where does our water come from? How is it treated? What are the restrictions now?

The statewide drought has resulted in various voluntary and mandatory restrictions, mainly on outdoor use. Outdoor irrigation is still generally banned, but some outdoor water uses are now allowed (such as drip irrigation, soaker hoses and hand-held watering). How long will drought conditions last? What are the medium and long-term plans by Aquarion to ensure that sufficient quantities of water will be available for at least essential uses (drinking, bathing, fires)?

Come find out the short-term direction and long-term solution. Our speaker will bring us up to date on the water situation in the Southwest Fairfield County Region.

Jeff Ulrich has worked in the water industry for over 25 years. He received his Bachelor of Civil Engineering from Villanova University and Masters of Science from Rutgers University. As Aquarion Water Company’s Director of Supply Operations, he oversees a department of 75 people that produces drinking water for over 280,000 people in Connecticut. The department operates 29 reservoirs, 7 water treatment plants, 60 pump stations, 100 wells and 70 water storage tanks.

The Greenwich Retired Men’s Association offers a free program every Wednesday that is open to the public, both men and women; no reservations are required. Social break starts at 10:40 a.m. followed promptly by speaker at 11 a.m. Programs are at the First Presbyterian Church, 1 West Putnam in Greenwich. For additional information visit greenwichrma.org or contact [email protected]