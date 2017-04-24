Greenwich Post

The Amazing World of Bees

By Greenwich Post on April 24, 2017 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, Entertainment, Lead News, News · 0 Comments

Audubon Greenwich, 613 Riversville Road will hold a program about bees, What’s the Buzz? The Amazing World of Bees on Sunday April 30, from 1-3 p.m.

The Hilfiger Children’s Learning Center has a colony of bees displayed in a contained glass observation hive. Visitors can observe and learn about the incredible and important lives of bees.

Join Audubon Greenwich to welcome the new queen and her thousands of workers with fun activities, crafts, and a nature walk. While outside, participants will investigate how native flowers, shrubs, and trees support bees and other pollinators.

All ages are welcome.

Cost is $5 members, $8 nonmembers.

Event Link: http://ct.audubon.org/events/whats-buzz-amazing-world-bees

RSVP to Eli at 203-930-1349 or [email protected]

Tags: , , , ,

Previous Post Multiple arrests in CT’s largest illegal tobacco distribution bust Next Post Connecticut is third best state for children’s health care
About author

Greenwich Post


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Greenwich Post

© Hersam Acorn. All rights reserved. The Greenwich Post, 10 Corbin Drive, Floor 3, Darien, CT 06820

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress