Audubon Greenwich, 613 Riversville Road will hold a program about bees, What’s the Buzz? The Amazing World of Bees on Sunday April 30, from 1-3 p.m.

The Hilfiger Children’s Learning Center has a colony of bees displayed in a contained glass observation hive. Visitors can observe and learn about the incredible and important lives of bees.

Join Audubon Greenwich to welcome the new queen and her thousands of workers with fun activities, crafts, and a nature walk. While outside, participants will investigate how native flowers, shrubs, and trees support bees and other pollinators.

All ages are welcome.

Cost is $5 members, $8 nonmembers.

Event Link: http://ct.audubon.org/events/whats-buzz-amazing-world-bees

RSVP to Eli at 203-930-1349 or [email protected]