Greenwich High School Math Team win CT Math League Championship

The Greenwich High School (GHS) Math Team won its eighth Connecticut State Math League Championship in the last nine years at the Storrs, CT competition on April 6. The Greenwich High team took the championship by the highest margin in the history of the competition.

2017 Connecticut State Math Champions

Greenwich High School Math Team: Robby Blank (Grade 12), Sam Florin (Grade 8), Jovita Li (Grade 10), Steven Ma (Grade 11), Christo Popham (Grade 12), Henry Shi (Grade 11), Jason Shi (Grade 11), and Derrick Xiong (Grade 10).

A special acknowledgment to the math team’s teacher advisor Gordon Jones for his dedication to and support for the team.

The GHS Math Team won this year’s State Championship after securing its eighth consecutive Fairfield County Math League (FCML) Championship at the final match of the year on March 1. The FCML consisted of six matches in the 2016-2017 school year, with teams from throughout Fairfield County competing in solving mathematical problems in Algebra, Geometry, Trigonometry and more.

The GHS Math Team will now compete in the New England Mathematics Contest on Friday, April 28 in Canton, Mass.