Bruce Museum holds 30th annual gala, A POP! Experience May 13

The 30th Bruce Museum Gala will be “A POP! Experience” on May 13 at the Greenwich Country Club. Formerly known as the Renaissance Ball, this annual benefit raises critical funds that not only support the Bruce’s ongoing art and science exhibitions and educational programs, but also will refresh its science offerings, strengthen its potential in the arts, and expand its educational reach.

Organized by a team of committee members and museum staff, the event is led by Gala Co-chairs Darby Cartun and Melissa Levin.

“This year’s Gala pushes tradition by taking inspiration from the cultural revolution of the late 1950s and ‘60s with the bold and colorful theme POP!,” Darby said. “We wanted to take a fresh, lighter approach and make it fun for everyone,” she explained.

The eye-catching décor conceived by Carolyn Dempsey Designs pays tribute to the Bruce Museum’s upcoming exhibition Spring into Summer with Andy Warhol and Friends, opening on June 10.

The 30th Bruce Museum Gala is a black-tie event that not only celebrates the contributions made by all the philanthropists, elected officials, arts leaders and Museum supporters expected to attend, but also provides a time to toast the evening’s honorees, Homer and Coverly Rees and Bill and Fran Deutsch, who will be recognized for their leadership, long-standing commitment, and spirited generosity to the Bruce Museum.

The Pop-inspired evening features cocktails, dinner, live and silent auctions, silent art auction, and dancing to sounds of the popular NYC-based “On the Move” entertainment.

Auctioneer August Uribe, Deputy Chairman, Americas, at Phillips will lead the live auction with an array of exciting lots that include exclusive travel destinations and unique experiences. In addition, there will be a special silent art auction, as well as a silent auction featuring more one-of-a-kind experiences, including travel and sports packages and shopping and spa packages.

“In keeping with our community-minded and environmentally friendly spirit, we will be donating some of the fabulous décor elements to area service organizations after the Gala,” said co-chair Levin. Cambell’s Soup, colorful puzzle boxes and other elements will go to organizations including The Carver Center in Port Chester, NY, Food Bank for Westchester, Inc., Neighbor to Neighbor, and The Boys and Girls Club of Greenwich.

The gala is open to the public, but reservations are required. To purchase tickets online, go to http://brucegala2017.eventbrite.com. For more information or to receive an invitation to the Gala, contact Lindsay Saltz, [email protected] or 203-413-6761.