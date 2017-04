Audubon Greenwich, 613 Riversville Road will hold their annual Native Plant Sale: For The Birds, Butterflies, & Bees on May 20 and 21.

Sale and pick up hours are May 20 and May 21, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Pre-orders may also be picked up on the evening of May 19 for those who cannot make the weekend hours.

Event link: http://greenwich.audubon.org/spring-native-plant-sale

Contact: Andy Chapin: 203 930-1348, [email protected]