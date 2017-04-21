Film screening, lecture look at anti-Semitism in our society

What’s behind today’s resurgence of anti-Semitism and what can we do about it? UJA/JCC Greenwich invites the community to explore this important issue at two upcoming events.

JCC Cinema presents a special film screening of Hate Spaces: The Politics of Intolerance on Campus on Sunday, April 30, at 5 p.m., at Bow Tie Criterion Cinemas. 2 Railroad Avenue, Greenwich.

This new documentary examines how anti-Semitism is being made fashionable at many American universities through the ongoing academic de-legitimization of Israel and the normalization of hatred in the name of social justice. A must-see for families with high school and college students. Teens are invited to stay for dinner and discussion following the screening. Co-sponsored by Galvanize.

Tickets $10 adults, $8 teens. Register at jccgreenwich.org or 203-552-1818.

UJA Greenwich will host a talk with Dr. Charles Small, Fighting Antisemitism: The Power of Connection on Tuesday, May 2, at 7:30 p.m, at YWCA Greenwich. 259 E. Putnam Avenue. Join the founding director and president of the Institute for the Study of Global Antisemitism and Policy in exploring the rise in hate and the role of community action in safeguarding its targets.

Dr. Charles Small convened groundbreaking academic seminar series in the emerging field of contemporary antiSemitism studies at Columbia University, Harvard, the Sorbonne and Stanford University. He was the founding Director of the Yale Initiative for the Interdisciplinary Study of Antisemitism (YIISA), the first interdisciplinary research center on antisemitism at a North American university and has lectured and worked as a consultant and policy advisor around the world.

Tickets $10 per person. Register at ujafedgreenwich.org or 203-552-1818.