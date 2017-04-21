Hamilton Avenue School principal accepts Chicago position

Hamilton Avenue School Principal Cindy C. Rigling has announced her appointment as the head of the Lower School for GEMS World Academy in Chicago, an International Baccalaureate World School. Her last day with the District will be June 30, 2017.

Rigling said, “It has been my honor and privilege to serve in the role of Principal at Hamilton Avenue for the past two years. I could not have imagined working with a more talented team of teachers and staff. I am extremely grateful for the tremendous amount of support received by both the Board of Education, my administrator colleagues and the Hamilton Avenue parent community as we began to develop the new STEM Magnet theme. I am confident that Hamilton Avenue School will achieve tremendous success in the years to come.”

Rigling was appointed as Hamilton Avenue School principal in 2015 and has been instrumental in implementing the new STEM magnet program.

Superintendent of Schools Dr. Sal Corda said, “Cindy Rigling provides a high quality education based on the individual needs of her students. She is a dedicated practitioner, ever thoughtful and curious about new ways to enhance instruction and improve outcomes for students. She appreciates the importance of building relationships with parents, school staff, colleagues and members of the school community. We have been fortunate to work with Cindy these past two years, and we wish her all the best in this exciting new position.”

A determination on the process of selecting a new principal for Hamilton Avenue School will be made after consultation with incoming Superintendent Dr. Jill Gildea.

Bio Brief: Cindy Rigling

Rigling began her career in education providing support programs and counseling services for children and families at the Klingberg Family Day Program in New Britain, CT (1988-1990), the Boys’ Village Family Services in Milford, CT (1990-1992) and the Northwest Village School in Plainville, CT (1993-1998). From 1998 to 2001 she worked at the Thomaston Center School in Thomaston, CT, first as a School Counselor, Grade 4-6 and 9-12, then as Head Teacher for Grades 4-6.

In 2001, Rigling took on her first administrator assignment as Principal of the Webb School, an alternative K-8 school in Cheshire, CT. She served as Assistant Principal/Acting Principal at Pearson Middle School in Winsted, CT from 2003 to 2005, and Principal at the John J. Allison, Jr. CREC Polaris Center, an alternative middle/high school (Grades 6-12) from 2005 to 2008.

In 2008, Rigling was chosen by the Capitol Region Education Council (CREC) to create a new lottery-based elementary magnet school in the greater Hartford area. As Founding Principal of the International Magnet School (IMS) for Global Citizenship, Rigling launched an award-winning inquiry-based program aimed at closing gaps in achievement between urban and suburban students. In 2011, IMS became a fully authorized International Baccalaureate World School and received the 2014 School of Excellence Award from Magnet Schools of America for demonstrating “a high commitment to academic standards, curriculum innovation, desegregation/diversity efforts, specialized teaching staffs and parent and community involvement.”

In 2015, then superintendent of the Greenwich Public Schools, Dr. William S. McKersie appointed Rigling as pPrincipal of Hamilton Avenue School, noting that, “she is a highly successful educational leader, with a record of excellence, dedication, caring and compassion….widely lauded for her leadership in launching the International Magnet School in Greater Hartford.”

Rigling received a bachelor of arts degree in psychology from State University Center at Binghamton, Binghamton, NY in 1986; a master of education degree in counseling and school psychology from Boston College, Chestnut Hill, MA in 1988; and a Certificate of Advanced Graduate Studies in educational leadership from Central Connecticut State University, New Britain, CT in 2001.